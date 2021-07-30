Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,939. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.