CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.55.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEU shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
TSE CEU opened at C$1.64 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.81. The company has a market cap of C$419.24 million and a P/E ratio of 56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
