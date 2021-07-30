CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEU shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

TSE CEU opened at C$1.64 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.81. The company has a market cap of C$419.24 million and a P/E ratio of 56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1307927 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.