CGI (NYSE:GIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.63. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

