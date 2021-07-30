CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New C$129.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

GIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.27.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $90.38. 2,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,973. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 36.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 90.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CGI by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.