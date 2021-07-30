Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.88 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share.

CHTR traded up $30.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $744.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $554.26 and a 1 year high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.67.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

