Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.88 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share.
CHTR traded up $30.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $744.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $554.26 and a 1 year high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.67.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
