Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

