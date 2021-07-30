Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.98 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.73. 1,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,081. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.