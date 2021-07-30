Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $2.79 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 348,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 35,736 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

