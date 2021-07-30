Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by 49.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 111.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

CQP stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

