China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of China Merchants Bank stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 45,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $197.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.8272 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

