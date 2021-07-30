China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CAOVY remained flat at $$10.96 during trading on Friday. 37,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,899. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.7604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.2%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

