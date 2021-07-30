China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of China Zenix Auto International stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.31. China Zenix Auto International has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Get China Zenix Auto International alerts:

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. It offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.