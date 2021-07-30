CIBC Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$96.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

L has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.78.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of L stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 84,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,129. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$84.27.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.