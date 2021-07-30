CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power (TSE:CPX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of TSE CPX traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.07. 152,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,175. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$27.89 and a 12 month high of C$42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.9113603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.