Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.350-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.44.

CTAS stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.18. 442,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a 1-year low of $296.98 and a 1-year high of $396.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

