Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,738 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 8.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $126,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,834,357. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

