Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 589 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDEN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EDEN opened at €111.63 ($131.33) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a fifty-two week low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a fifty-two week high of €71.11 ($83.66). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €108.78.

