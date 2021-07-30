Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MVV. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MVV stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

