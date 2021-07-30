Citadel Advisors LLC Has $985,000 Stock Position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Braskem alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of BAK stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.60. Braskem S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.