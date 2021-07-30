Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $202.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $123.16 and a one year high of $213.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.71.

