Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading Up 3.5%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares were up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $82.00. Approximately 213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.23.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a market cap of $755.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 83.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,515,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

