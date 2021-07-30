Citigroup Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quantum by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 626,099 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Quantum by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 409,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 244,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Quantum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Quantum by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $808,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,545,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,456,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $144,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 292,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

QMCO stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $353.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

