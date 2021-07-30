Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,305 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 177,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Spok by 148.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 75,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

