Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

