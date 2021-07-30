Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

