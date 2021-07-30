Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Citrix Systems updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.900 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.750-$4.950 EPS.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.75. 2,709,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,864. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

