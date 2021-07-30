Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,574.0 days.

Clariant stock remained flat at $$21.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22. Clariant has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

