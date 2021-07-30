Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

CLZNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Clariant alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $$21.03 during midday trading on Friday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.6534 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.19%.

About Clariant

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.