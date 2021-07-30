Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

YOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $46.32 on Monday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

