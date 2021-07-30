Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLSD. JMP Securities raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,327 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

