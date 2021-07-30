Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on CLSD. JMP Securities raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,327 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
