Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 836.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $479,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.37. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.