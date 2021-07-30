Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.64 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 923,787 shares of company stock worth $85,939,223. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.