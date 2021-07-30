CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%.

Shares of CME stock opened at $214.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

