Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Short Interest Up 120.9% in July

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the June 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il purchased 7,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $29,215.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,933,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,439.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 220,733 shares of company stock valued at $852,946 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIE. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 265,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,087. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

