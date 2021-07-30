Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $193.87 million and approximately $86.93 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

