Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $296.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.97. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $298.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

