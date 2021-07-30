Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after buying an additional 708,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,648,000 after buying an additional 700,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,614. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $153.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.98.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.