Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 62.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $12,115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 470.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $183.70 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.76.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

