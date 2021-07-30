Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $1,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

