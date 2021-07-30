Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.550 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.89.

CFX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. 2,696,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,010. Colfax has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 111.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.29.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

