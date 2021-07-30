Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for TRxADE HEALTH’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEDS. TheStreet downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRxADE HEALTH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

MEDS stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

