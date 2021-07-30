Colony Group LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

