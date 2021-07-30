Colony Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 228.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

