Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 232.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,485 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,514. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

