Colony Group LLC Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

