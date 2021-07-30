Colony Group LLC Purchases 3,216 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,598,000 after acquiring an additional 253,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $167.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.07. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

