Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 303,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,218. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

