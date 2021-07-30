Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of COLM opened at $100.31 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $511,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

