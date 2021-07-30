Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 3.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 749,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

