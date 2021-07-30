Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s current price.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

CMCSA stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

